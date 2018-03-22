Humana to pay $2.5 million to female employees to settle discrimination case with feds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 million in back wages and interest to 753 women to settle allegations by the federal government of gender pay discrimination at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville.

The U.S. Department of Labor said it found a statistically significant pattern in which women in a handful of jobs at the company’s headquarters were paid less than “similarly situated” men in 2011 and 2012. The pay gaps "were based on gender and not based on legitimate explanatory factors," according to the labor department.

Humana, which denies the charges, reached a “conciliation agreement” to resolve the case on March 16.

Under the agreement, 753 women who worked at Humana in 2011 and 2012 will be able to get back pay and interest ranging from $2,000 to $6,000 each, and Humana will conduct a “compensation analysis” to ensure women in the roles are paid on par with men, raising salaries as necessary.

“We are pleased that Humana has a commitment to equal employment opportunity and has worked cooperatively with the Department of Labor to resolve this matter,” said Samuel Maiden, regional director of the labor department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program, in a prepared statement.

Humana did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.