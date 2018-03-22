Humana to pay $2.5 million to female employees to settle discrimination case with feds

Humana Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 million in back wages and interest to 753 women to settle allegations by the federal government of gender pay discrimination at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville.More >>
Federal officials have agreed to delay the court-ordered auction of the Fern Creek-area church property belonging to Heart of Fire Ministries, the church founded by Danny Ray Johnson, the preacher turned state lawmaker who committed suicide late last year.More >>
The local union representing about 3,600 rank-and-file workers at GE Appliance Park has been temporarily seized by its parent union because of what a national leader calls “evidence of financial irresponsibility and potential malfeasance.”More >>
A major shareholder of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare suffered a setback in its attempt to block the company’s proposed sale.More >>
Five top executives of Humana Inc. got $8.4 million in stock awards after the company's board of directors lowered the bar on some performance goals that otherwise would not have been met.More >>
A New Jersey development company plans to build a 10-story student housing building off S. 4th Street near the University of Louisville. The proposed high rise would include two parking garage floors beneath eight stories of apartments, according to plans filed with Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services.More >>
Airbnb will start automatically collecting Louisville hotel taxes of 8.5 percent on the home sharing platform’s bookings in Jefferson County under an agreement with Louisville Metro government. The taxes will be charged beginning April 1, ahead of the Kentucky Derby.More >>
Cafepress.com laid off 17 people and parted ways with its chief operating officer and two board members as the Louisville-based e-commerce company continues to struggle with falling sales.More >>
