Papa John's Pizza to serve as title sponsor for 2018 Thunder Funder program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Thursday, Papa John's Pizza announced it would serve as the title sponsor for the 2018 Thunder Funder program.

The initiative helps raise money for Thunder Over Louisville, which will happen on Saturday, April 21.

Starting Thursday, participating Papa John's locations will donate $1 for each Thunder Fireworks pizza sold to help support Thunder.

The company is rebranding its "Works" pizza as the "Thunder Fireworks" pizza for the promotion, which runs through May 6. The pizza includes pepperoni, Canadian bacon, spicy Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

The Thunder Pizza must be ordered online at PapaJohns.com with the promo code THUNDERPIZZA.

As part of the Papa John's partnership with Thunder Over Louisville, there will also be new Papa Wi-Fi Zones, which include charging pods that will allow fans to share all their favorite moments from this year's Thunder.

This year's theme is "A Disco Thunder." The popular military craft air show is also expected to return.

