Four Louisville businesses to offer free 'Autism Friendly Evenings'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Living life with a child on the autism spectrum can be tough on a lot of families, but four Louisville businesses are going to make it a little easier.

They'll be hosting "Autism Friendly Evenings" during the month of April, which is Autism Awareness Month.

Liz Braun has a 9-year-old son on the autism spectrum. She says daily routines like haircuts, errands, and going places kids love can be really hard.

To help, the Ali Center, Kentucky Derby Museum, Kentucky Science Center, and Frazier History Museum will each open to families like Braun's, for free on specific nights. It will allow young kids and adults coping with autism to come in and experience a place they may not have been able to before.

"The beauty of this is that this doesn't just hit autism families, this is just good for our city in general," said Braun.

"It's important that we as organizations, as non-profits, reach out and help the city become more compassionate," added Ali Center President and CEO, Donald Lassere. 

Each business will participate for one night from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Below are the days each of the four businesses will take part.

April 2 - The Kentucky Derby Museum
April 9 - Frazier History Museum
April 16 - Muhammad Ali Center
April 24 - Kentucky Science Center

