Four Louisville businesses to offer free 'Autism Friendly Evenings'

Grissom also said the athletics department became a “separate silo” and “governed itself with very little oversight form the (board of trustees) or the president,” a subject being reviewed by the current board.

David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.

CRAWFORD | In brief stint as Louisville coach, Padgett ran the race with class

Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.

Shelbyville man accused of nearly running over sheriff's deputy; trying to attack police K-9

University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra's comments after Wednesday's announcement that David Padgett would not be retained as basketball coach.

IN HIS OWN WORDS | Tyra news conference: 'We need an elite head coach'

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

In a joint resolution with Nelson County Lawmakers, Rep. Chad McCoy and Sen. Jimmy Higdon urged Kentuckians to come forward if they have any information.

Humana Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 million in back wages and interest to 753 women to settle allegations by the federal government of gender pay discrimination at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville.

With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.

CRAWFORD | Louisville wants an "elite coach" -- who are the elite coaches in the game today?

The Ali Center, the Kentucky Derby Museum, the Kentucky Science Center, and the Frazier History Museum will each open to families with children on the autism spectrum, for free on specific nights.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Living life with a child on the autism spectrum can be tough on a lot of families, but four Louisville businesses are going to make it a little easier.

They'll be hosting "Autism Friendly Evenings" during the month of April, which is Autism Awareness Month.

Liz Braun has a 9-year-old son on the autism spectrum. She says daily routines like haircuts, errands, and going places kids love can be really hard.

To help, the Ali Center, Kentucky Derby Museum, Kentucky Science Center, and Frazier History Museum will each open to families like Braun's, for free on specific nights. It will allow young kids and adults coping with autism to come in and experience a place they may not have been able to before.

"The beauty of this is that this doesn't just hit autism families, this is just good for our city in general," said Braun.

"It's important that we as organizations, as non-profits, reach out and help the city become more compassionate," added Ali Center President and CEO, Donald Lassere.

Each business will participate for one night from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Below are the days each of the four businesses will take part.

April 2 - The Kentucky Derby Museum

April 9 - Frazier History Museum

April 16 - Muhammad Ali Center

April 24 - Kentucky Science Center

