Dream Playhouses delivered to 2 'Kosair Kids'

Facebook is addressing concerns regarding its role in a personal information scandal involving 50 million Americans and their online information.

In the end, Padgett said he was proud of his time with the team -- and wasn't ending on a sad note.

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett reacts to announcement that he will not be retained

The Austin bombing suspect doesn't appear to have left much of a trail on social media, but in 2012 posts on what appears to be his personal blog he expressed opinions about a range of topics, including gay marriage.

(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Officials work at a blocked off area near where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.

Grissom also said the athletics department became a “separate silo” and “governed itself with very little oversight form the (board of trustees) or the president,” a subject being reviewed by the current board.

David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.

CRAWFORD | In brief stint as Louisville coach, Padgett ran the race with class

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra's comments after Wednesday's announcement that David Padgett would not be retained as basketball coach.

IN HIS OWN WORDS | Tyra news conference: 'We need an elite head coach'

In a joint resolution with Nelson County Lawmakers, Rep. Chad McCoy and Sen. Jimmy Higdon urged Kentuckians to come forward if they have any information.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two deserving "Kosair Kids" received their dream playhouses Thursday morning.

The children are 6-year-old Ellie Cook and 7-year-old Lucas Tucker. Both got their first look at the finished products.

Each of the houses are specifically designed and decorated for them and by them. Ellie and Lucas were involved every step of the way. The playhouses not only give the kids a fun place to play, but also serve as a therapy aide.

Ellie was born deaf and is still behind after getting cochlear implants to help her hear. She was adopted from China at the age of 20-months. And her parents are in the process of adopting another little girl with a hearing loss. Ellie also has 10- and 14-year-old brothers.

Lucas was diagnosed with Down syndrome at birth. He has brothers ages 10 and 15. His mom, Shannon Tucker, says the playhouse will open up his world and help him develop life skills he requires.

"It means that friends will come and play it bridges the gap for Lucas to be able to play with all kinds of friends," she said.

Kosair Charities teams up with the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville and YouthBuild to create the playhouses.

The playhouses will soon be moved to the Cook and Tucker homes.

