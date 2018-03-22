Dream Playhouses delivered to 2 'Kosair Kids' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dream Playhouses delivered to 2 'Kosair Kids'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two deserving "Kosair Kids" received their dream playhouses Thursday morning.

The children are 6-year-old Ellie Cook and 7-year-old Lucas Tucker. Both got their first look at the finished products.

Each of the houses are specifically designed and decorated for them and by them. Ellie and Lucas were involved every step of the way. The playhouses not only give the kids a fun place to play, but also serve as a therapy aide.

Ellie was born deaf and is still behind after getting cochlear implants to help her hear. She was adopted from China at the age of 20-months. And her parents are in the process of adopting another little girl with a hearing loss. Ellie also has 10- and 14-year-old brothers. 

Lucas was diagnosed with Down syndrome at birth. He has brothers ages 10 and 15. His mom, Shannon Tucker, says the playhouse will open up his world and help him develop life skills he requires. 

"It means that friends will come and play it bridges the gap for Lucas to be able to play with all kinds of friends," she said. 

Kosair Charities teams up with the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville and YouthBuild to create the playhouses. 

The playhouses will soon be moved to the Cook and Tucker homes. 

