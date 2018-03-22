Groundbreaking held for new drive-in movie theater in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County is one step closer to getting a new drive-in theater.

Currently, it's a muddy hill covered in snow, but in its place will soon be a road leading to the theater.

On Thursday morning, project leaders met at the site off Commerce Parkway to break ground on the Saurbeck Family Drive-In.

Even the mayor and judge executive came out to celebrate.

Leaders on the project and with the county are very excited to finally break ground. Project leaders settled on the site last April after the first location off Old LaGrange Road got a lot of push back from neighbors.

The current site off Commerce Parkway is more of an industrial area. The lights and sounds of the drive-in are not expected to bother anyone, because there isn't a neighborhood anywhere in sight.

Construction on the drive-in is expected to begin in about a week.

The first phase of the project will open one screen for about 450 cars. A second screen and more parking is expected to be later on.

"Oldham County has been aching for something to do here to keep the residents in Oldham County. Get family friendly items to do. And this will be a great fit," said developer Stephen Sauerbeck.

Leaders plan to open the drive-in by mid June.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.