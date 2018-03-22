Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to 2 years of probation after smu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to 2 years of probation after smuggling drugs into Ohio prison

Posted: Updated:
A judge sentenced 28-year-old Kia Hampton to two years of probation -- and no jail time -- after she tried to smuggle drugs into an Ohio prison. A judge sentenced 28-year-old Kia Hampton to two years of probation -- and no jail time -- after she tried to smuggle drugs into an Ohio prison.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- She went from Miss Kentucky to convict.

A judge sentenced 28-year-old Kia Hampton to two years of probation -- and no jail time -- after she tried to smuggle drugs into an Ohio prison.

Hampton, who is from Louisville, admits she smuggled a balloon full of marijuana into the prison for her ex-boyfriend, who is an inmate there. A local news in Lima, Ohio, reports she succeeded in smuggling the drugs in on three occasions before she was caught in May 2017.

Hampton was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2010, becoming the first black woman to represent Kentucky in the Miss USA pageant.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.