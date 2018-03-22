Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to 2 years of probation after smuggling drugs into Ohio prison

A judge sentenced 28-year-old Kia Hampton to two years of probation -- and no jail time -- after she tried to smuggle drugs into an Ohio prison.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- She went from Miss Kentucky to convict.

Hampton, who is from Louisville, admits she smuggled a balloon full of marijuana into the prison for her ex-boyfriend, who is an inmate there. A local news in Lima, Ohio, reports she succeeded in smuggling the drugs in on three occasions before she was caught in May 2017.

Hampton was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2010, becoming the first black woman to represent Kentucky in the Miss USA pageant.

