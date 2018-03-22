Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to 2 years of probation after smuggling drugs into Ohio prison

She went from Miss Kentucky to convict.More >>
She went from Miss Kentucky to convict.More >>
When the officer found the puppy, it was shivering in a freezing car, covered in urine, and appeared to be near death -- but the story has a happy ending.More >>
When the officer found the puppy, it was shivering in a freezing car, covered in urine, and appeared to be near death -- but the story has a happy ending.More >>
Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.More >>
Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.More >>
Police say they were able to track the suspects via GPS technology on the stolen smart phones.More >>
Police say they were able to track the suspects via GPS technology on the stolen smart phones.More >>
Investigators say the victim identified the suspect as the person who shot him.More >>
Investigators say the victim identified the suspect as the person who shot him.More >>
The man was reportedly threatening people in a gas station parking lot.More >>
The man was reportedly threatening people in a gas station parking lot.More >>
Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.More >>
Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.More >>
A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.More >>
A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.More >>