VIDEO | Model aviators compete at French Lick Resort with rubber band-powered aircraft

VIDEO | Model aviators compete at French Lick Resort with rubber band-powered aircraft

By Dominik Fuhrmann
WDRB Photojournalist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Model aviators from around the globe competed at French Lick Resort Thursday in the championship for F1D indoor model aircraft: aircraft powered by rubber bands.

The aircraft are built from balsa wood and micro fiber wings. Each one weighs about as much as a dollar bill.  

The aviators tightly wind special rubber bands to power the plane. The winner is the aviator who can keep his or her aircraft in the air the longest.

Aviators say the year the rubber bands were manufactured plays a role in their performance. Rubber bands made in May '99 are highly coveted.

