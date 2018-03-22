Floyd County's newest brewery will brew beer with essential oil and cannabis oil

Police say they were able to track the suspects via GPS technology on the stolen smart phones.

University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra's comments after Wednesday's announcement that David Padgett would not be retained as basketball coach.

IN HIS OWN WORDS | Tyra news conference: 'We need an elite head coach'

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

In a joint resolution with Nelson County Lawmakers, Rep. Chad McCoy and Sen. Jimmy Higdon urged Kentuckians to come forward if they have any information.

Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.

Shelbyville man accused of nearly running over sheriff's deputy; trying to attack police K-9

Humana Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 million in back wages and interest to 753 women to settle allegations by the federal government of gender pay discrimination at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville.

Humana to pay $2.5 million to female employees to settle discrimination case with feds

With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.

CRAWFORD | Louisville wants an "elite coach" -- who are the elite coaches in the game today?

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

Rob Pappas and his business partners will mix essential oils in their beer and experiment with a cannabis oil IPA.

A southern Indiana brewery is serving up something you wouldn’t usually find in a red solo cup: It’s mixing beer, essential oil and cannabis oil.

Rob Pappas owns Essential Oil University in New Albany, and as a chemist, he’s using his knowledge of essential oils to brew beer. He and his business partners will mix essential oils in their beer and experiment with a cannabis oil IPA.

“Therapeutic beer,” Pappas said. "It’s legal cannabis. No THC. We’ve actually done a test batch with this. We call it a Hempy Pale Ale.”

The brewery being built on ten acres on Paoli Pike in Floyd’s Knobs will be called Our Lady of Perpetual Hops. The name is a spin-off of the New Albany Catholic Church and school, Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

“We're actually getting threatened by the Catholic Church,” Pappas said. “The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is trying to say our name will confuse people, as if they think our brewery is a Catholic Church.”

Pappas said the threats aren’t enough to make him change the name. He and his business partners are raising money from the community for legal fees.

“We hope that we can convince the Catholic Church that we mean no harm,” he said.

In the meantime, Our Lady of Perpetual Hops will brew its essential oil beer in an industrial park near Indiana University Southeast. Pappas and his team will eventually build a brewery and entertainment complex on Paoli Pike.

“We have plans for a 5,000-square-foot facility,” he said. There will be “a live music venue, sand volleyball and cornhole tournaments,” he said.

The goal is to start serving beer there “late next spring,” according to Pappas. He wants to become a nationwide brand and thinks the growing popularity of essential oils will drive the market.

