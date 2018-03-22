Floyd County's newest brewery will brew beer with essential oil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Floyd County's newest brewery will brew beer with essential oil and cannabis oil

Rob Pappas owns Essential Oil University in New Albany, and as a chemist, he’s using his knowledge of essential oils to brew beer. Rob Pappas owns Essential Oil University in New Albany, and as a chemist, he’s using his knowledge of essential oils to brew beer.
Rob Pappas and his business partners will mix essential oils in their beer and experiment with a cannabis oil IPA. Rob Pappas and his business partners will mix essential oils in their beer and experiment with a cannabis oil IPA.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -

A southern Indiana brewery is serving up something you wouldn’t usually find in a red solo cup: It’s mixing beer, essential oil and cannabis oil.

Rob Pappas owns Essential Oil University in New Albany, and as a chemist, he’s using his knowledge of essential oils to brew beer. He and his business partners will mix essential oils in their beer and experiment with a cannabis oil IPA.

“Therapeutic beer,” Pappas said. "It’s legal cannabis. No THC. We’ve actually done a test batch with this. We call it a Hempy Pale Ale.”

The brewery being built on ten acres on Paoli Pike in Floyd’s Knobs will be called Our Lady of Perpetual Hops. The name is a spin-off of the New Albany Catholic Church and school, Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

“We're actually getting threatened by the Catholic Church,” Pappas said. “The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is trying to say our name will confuse people, as if they think our brewery is a Catholic Church.”

Pappas said the threats aren’t enough to make him change the name. He and his business partners are raising money from the community for legal fees.

“We hope that we can convince the Catholic Church that we mean no harm,” he said.

In the meantime, Our Lady of Perpetual Hops will brew its essential oil beer in an industrial park near Indiana University Southeast. Pappas and his team will eventually build a brewery and entertainment complex on Paoli Pike.

“We have plans for a 5,000-square-foot facility,” he said. There will be “a live music venue, sand volleyball and cornhole tournaments,” he said.

The goal is to start serving beer there “late next spring,” according to Pappas. He wants to become a nationwide brand and thinks the growing popularity of essential oils will drive the market.

