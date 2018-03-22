Employee of southern Indiana Bob Evans tests positive for hepati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Employee of southern Indiana Bob Evans tests positive for hepatitis A

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A worker at a restaurant in southern Indiana tested positive for hepatitis A.

The Health Department said the person works at the Bob Evans on State Street in New Albany.

Health workers say if you've eaten there between Feb. 20 and March 9 and develop symptoms like fever and stomach ache, you need to see a doctor.

Doctors say you can become sick with hepatitis-A between 15 and 50 days after you were exposed.

