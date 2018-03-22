Mother comes face-to-face with Oldham County woman accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol and sex

Police say they were able to track the suspects via GPS technology on the stolen smart phones.

Police say they were able to track the suspects via GPS technology on the stolen smart phones.

University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra's comments after Wednesday's announcement that David Padgett would not be retained as basketball coach.

University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra's comments after Wednesday's announcement that David Padgett would not be retained as basketball coach.

IN HIS OWN WORDS | Tyra news conference: 'We need an elite head coach'

IN HIS OWN WORDS | Tyra news conference: 'We need an elite head coach'

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

In a joint resolution with Nelson County Lawmakers, Rep. Chad McCoy and Sen. Jimmy Higdon urged Kentuckians to come forward if they have any information.

In a joint resolution with Nelson County Lawmakers, Rep. Chad McCoy and Sen. Jimmy Higdon urged Kentuckians to come forward if they have any information.

Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.

Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.

Shelbyville man accused of nearly running over sheriff's deputy; trying to attack police K-9

Shelbyville man accused of nearly running over sheriff's deputy; trying to attack police K-9

Humana Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 million in back wages and interest to 753 women to settle allegations by the federal government of gender pay discrimination at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville.

Humana Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 million in back wages and interest to 753 women to settle allegations by the federal government of gender pay discrimination at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville.

Humana to pay $2.5 million to female employees to settle discrimination case with feds

Humana to pay $2.5 million to female employees to settle discrimination case with feds

With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.

With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.

CRAWFORD | Louisville wants an "elite coach" -- who are the elite coaches in the game today?

CRAWFORD | Louisville wants an "elite coach" -- who are the elite coaches in the game today?

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- An angry parent came face-to-face Thursday with a woman accused of giving her teenage son and his friends drugs, alcohol and sex.

Inside an Oldham County Courtroom on Thursday afternoon, Anne Downing, 37, was in an Oldham County courtroom to be arraigned.

"She presented herself as a friend of mine," said the mother of one of the alleged victims.

We are not identifying the mother, but she did want to share her anger and concerns.

"It did not occur to me at all what she was doing behind closed doors," the mother said.

In a press release, Oldham County Police said Downing provided drugs and alcohol to "several male juveniles" and "performed a sexual act with one."

Police said it happened at Downing's home on Manor Drive in Crestwood.

In court, a not guilty plea was entered, but the alleged victim's mother said she can prove Downing is guilty. She said there are also text messages.

"They were all sexual-or alcohol-related," she said.

One read, "the more I drink, the more touchy feely I get. lol."

After reading the text message, the mother said she confronted Downing and got a confession.

"I asked her in curse words as well, 'What the 'f' is going on with you and my son,'" the mother said. "And that's whenever she told me that it was just once or twice. And I said, 'What was?' She said 'I gave him oral sex.'"

At the end of the arraignment, the judge said, "I'll see you in June."

Downing walked out of the courtroom still free on bond, but she will eventually be back in front of a judge and some angry parents.

"I will be at every trial she has," the mother said. "There are many, many, many angry parents that avoid her so that they don't get into trouble."

If there's not plea agreement, the trial is scheduled to start in June.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.