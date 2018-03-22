Former Kentucky basketball star Richie Farmer charged with DUI i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Kentucky basketball star Richie Farmer charged with DUI in Laurel County

Richie Farmer Richie Farmer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Richie Farmer, the former University of Kentucky basketball star who went to jail in 2014 after pleading guilty to two corruption charges resulting from his two terms as Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, has again been arrested.

Farmer was arrested in London, Kentucky, just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with DUI. It's his first offense, according to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Farmer became a basketball icon at Clay County High School and later was part of the Rick Pitino-led UK team that became known as "The Unforgettables."

During his stint in Frankfort, he admitted that he put friends on the public payroll who did little or no work. He also admitted to using taxpayer dollars to buy personal gifts. He served 27 months in prison and was released in late 2015.

