Former UK basketball star Richie Farmer failed field sobriety test in Laurel County DUI arrest

An angry parent came face-to-face Thursday with a woman accused of giving her teenage son and his friends drugs, alcohol and sex.

Mother comes face-to-face with Oldham County woman accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol and sex

With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.

CRAWFORD | Louisville wants an "elite coach" -- who are the elite coaches in the game today?

Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.

Kentucky moved within one game of a trip to the NCAA Final Four by defeating Kansas State Thursday night.

According to the arrest report, Richie Farmer failed a field sobriety test and refused a blood test, when he was pulled over on I-75.

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.

John Calipari explained Kentucky's loss to Kansas State to Lisa Byington of CBS after the game.

BOZICH | Opportunity lost: Kentucky, Calipari will never have easier Final Four path

A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12.

Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-old man's death in 2013

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

LONDON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and UK basketball star Richie Farmer has been charged with DUI.

The 48-year-old was arrested on Thursday in Laurel County.

According to the arrest report, Farmer failed a field sobriety test and refused a blood test, when a London Police officer pulled him over on Interstate 75 at about 3 p.m. March 22. However, he admitted taking two hydrocodone pills and two "somas" - a muscle relaxant - and said he had not eaten.

Police were called after a reckless driver complaint, when a city employee saw him cross the center line and almost hit another car with his 2014 Lincoln MKZ.

The arrest report says Farmer had slurred speech, glassy, bloodshot eyes, failed the one-leg stand field sobriety test and stepped off the line twice when he performed the "walk and turn" test. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 2.

He was booked in London, Kentucky, just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with DUI. It's his first offense, according to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Farmer will be arraigned on April 2.

Farmer, the former University of Kentucky basketball star went to jail in 2014, after pleading guilty to two corruption charges resulting from his two terms as Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner.

Farmer became a basketball icon at Clay County High School and later was part of the Rick Pitino-led UK team that became known as "The Unforgettables."

During his stint in Frankfort, he admitted that he put friends on the public payroll who did little or no work. He also admitted to using taxpayer dollars to buy personal gifts. He served 27 months in prison and was released in late 2015.

