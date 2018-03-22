Former UK basketball star Richie Farmer failed field sobriety te - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former UK basketball star Richie Farmer failed field sobriety test in Laurel County DUI arrest

LONDON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and UK basketball star Richie Farmer has been charged with DUI.

The 48-year-old was arrested on Thursday in Laurel County.

According to the arrest report, Farmer failed a field sobriety test and refused a blood test, when a London Police officer pulled him over on Interstate 75 at about 3 p.m. March 22. However, he admitted taking two hydrocodone pills and two "somas" - a muscle relaxant - and said he had not eaten.

Police were called after a reckless driver complaint, when a city employee saw him cross the center line and almost hit another car with his 2014 Lincoln MKZ.

The arrest report says Farmer had slurred speech, glassy, bloodshot eyes, failed the one-leg stand field sobriety test and stepped off the line twice when he performed the "walk and turn" test. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 2.

He was booked  in London, Kentucky, just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with DUI. It's his first offense, according to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Farmer, the former University of Kentucky basketball star went to jail in 2014, after pleading guilty to two corruption charges resulting from his two terms as Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner.

Farmer became a basketball icon at Clay County High School and later was part of the Rick Pitino-led UK team that became known as "The Unforgettables."

During his stint in Frankfort, he admitted that he put friends on the public payroll who did little or no work. He also admitted to using taxpayer dollars to buy personal gifts. He served 27 months in prison and was released in late 2015.

