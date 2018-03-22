CRAWFORD | Louisville women all smiles heading into NCAA Sweet 16 matchup with Stanford

While more pressure comes with a No. 1 seed, the University of Louisville women's basketball team doesn't act like it is feeling it on the eve of an NCAA Sweet 16 matchup with Stanford Friday night in the Lexington Regional.More >>
With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.More >>
University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra's comments after Wednesday's announcement that David Padgett would not be retained as basketball coach.More >>
A transcript of David Padgett's news conference after the announcement that he would not be retained as Louisville coach.More >>
David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.More >>
Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.More >>
Louisville coach Jeff Walz hopes a late tipoff for Friday's NCAA Sweet 16 game against Stanford in Rupp Arena doesn't keep Louisville fans from attending.More >>
University of Louisville students will see their student athletics fee cut in half during the coming school year, according to the school's student government association.More >>
