Metro Council asks for special prosecutor to investigate former LMPD detective accused of procuring wrongful convictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Metro Council are asking Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear to step in in the case of a former LMPD detective involved in wrongful convictions.

The council passed a resolution Thursday night requesting that Beshear appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Mark Handy. Handy interrogated Edwin Chandler, who the city paid $8.5 million after he spent nine years in prison for a murder he didn't commit..

Handy also interrogated Jeffery Clark and Keith Hardin, who wrongfully spent 22 years in prison for the killing of a Meade County woman.

Metro Council had to pass the resolution to allow Beshear to get involved.

