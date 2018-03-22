Crews break ground on $8 million widening project of Holmans Lane in Jeffersonville

Crews break ground on $8 million widening project of Holmans Lan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Getting around Jeffersonville isn't easy thanks to the recent business boom. That's especially the case on Holmans Lane, the major artery between Jeffersonville and Clarksville, where some 19,000 vehicles travel every day.

"A lot of times, I would have to jump off and go around the back way and go the back way to come around, because traffic would be backed up," said Randy Henderson, who lives in Charlestown."

But city officials say that's all about to change. Mayor Mike Moore broke ground Thursday on an $8 million widening project on Holmans Lane.

"Jeffersonville is a city of 50,000," Moore said. "And when you have one of the major thoroughfares in the city is a two-lane road, it's reached its peak."

To solve the problem crews will turn the tight two-lane road to four lanes between Veterans Parkway and 10th Street. They'll also add sidewalks, lighting and landscaping. 

"This is a project that'll not only improve public safety," Moore said. "It'll be beautiful to look at, and it'll make it so much easier for people to get around the city."

But it'll come at a price for those who live and work in the area.

"It makes sense to go ahead to widen Holmans Lane, even though it's somewhat of an inconvenience," said Darla Brogan, who lives in downtown Jeffersonville. "I think it's concerning for those people who may be living right on the road, and all of a sudden the road is in your front yard."

Residents are paying the price for progress, one painstaking project at a time.

"I know people are tired of looking at orange cones. I get it," Moore said. "But this is just a project I think everybody is just overjoyed to see get started."

Moore said the project should be complete by Christmas.

