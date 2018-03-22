Crews break ground on $8 million widening project of Holmans Lane in Jeffersonville

Police say they were able to track the suspects via GPS technology on the stolen smart phones.

Police say they were able to track the suspects via GPS technology on the stolen smart phones.

On Thursday morning, project leaders met at the site off Commerce Parkway to break ground on the Saurbeck Family Drive-In.

On Thursday morning, project leaders met at the site off Commerce Parkway to break ground on the Saurbeck Family Drive-In.

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

In a joint resolution with Nelson County Lawmakers, Rep. Chad McCoy and Sen. Jimmy Higdon urged Kentuckians to come forward if they have any information.

In a joint resolution with Nelson County Lawmakers, Rep. Chad McCoy and Sen. Jimmy Higdon urged Kentuckians to come forward if they have any information.

Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.

Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.

Shelbyville man accused of nearly running over sheriff's deputy; trying to attack police K-9

Shelbyville man accused of nearly running over sheriff's deputy; trying to attack police K-9

Humana Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 million in back wages and interest to 753 women to settle allegations by the federal government of gender pay discrimination at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville.

Humana Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 million in back wages and interest to 753 women to settle allegations by the federal government of gender pay discrimination at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville.

With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.

With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.

CRAWFORD | Louisville wants an "elite coach" -- who are the elite coaches in the game today?

CRAWFORD | Louisville wants an "elite coach" -- who are the elite coaches in the game today?

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Getting around Jeffersonville isn't easy thanks to the recent business boom. That's especially the case on Holmans Lane, the major artery between Jeffersonville and Clarksville, where some 19,000 vehicles travel every day.

"A lot of times, I would have to jump off and go around the back way and go the back way to come around, because traffic would be backed up," said Randy Henderson, who lives in Charlestown."

But city officials say that's all about to change. Mayor Mike Moore broke ground Thursday on an $8 million widening project on Holmans Lane.

"Jeffersonville is a city of 50,000," Moore said. "And when you have one of the major thoroughfares in the city is a two-lane road, it's reached its peak."

To solve the problem crews will turn the tight two-lane road to four lanes between Veterans Parkway and 10th Street. They'll also add sidewalks, lighting and landscaping.

"This is a project that'll not only improve public safety," Moore said. "It'll be beautiful to look at, and it'll make it so much easier for people to get around the city."

But it'll come at a price for those who live and work in the area.

"It makes sense to go ahead to widen Holmans Lane, even though it's somewhat of an inconvenience," said Darla Brogan, who lives in downtown Jeffersonville. "I think it's concerning for those people who may be living right on the road, and all of a sudden the road is in your front yard."

Residents are paying the price for progress, one painstaking project at a time.

"I know people are tired of looking at orange cones. I get it," Moore said. "But this is just a project I think everybody is just overjoyed to see get started."

Moore said the project should be complete by Christmas.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.