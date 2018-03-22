Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-ol - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-old man's death in 2013

Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12. Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

Charles Washington was one of four people arrested after 21-year-old Paul Barber was shot and killed. LMPD said it happened during a break-in at his apartment in August of 2013.

Investigators said Barber's apartment was targeted and that the suspects wanted money, drugs and cell phones. Barber's newborn son and fiancee were inside at the time.

A jury found Washington not guilty of murder and not guilty of tampering with evidence. The jury was hung on his burglary and robbery charges.

