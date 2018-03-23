BOZICH | Opportunity lost: Kentucky, Calipari will never have easier Final Four path

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.More >>
Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.More >>
They Said It from the South Regional in Atlanta: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's journey from the Derby Classic to Mr. Indispensable; John Calipari on Jarrod Vanderbilt's availability and more.More >>
Can a team of 3-star recruits beat a team built on mostly 5-star recruits in the NCAA Tournament? Kentucky has a king-sized talent advantage on Kansas State in their Sweet 16 matchup.More >>
Louisville thundered to 34 points in the first quarter while defeating Marquette in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday. The Cards advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in Lexington.More >>
Louisville has advantages in size and the homecourt. Marquette can play without the pressure of expectations. Five storylines for the U of L-Marquette game Sunday.More >>
Ahead by only 10 at halftime, Louisville attacked the rim in the third quarter and the Cards rolled into the second round of the NCAA Tournament by defeating Boise State.More >>
Louisville is a one seed in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. Boise State is a 16 seed. The record from the last 19 seasons suggests the Cardinals should roll on Friday.More >>
