5 people hurt in 2 car crash downtown including a pedestrian - WDRB 41 Louisville News

5 people hurt in 2 car crash downtown including a pedestrian

Posted: Updated:
Multiple people hurt in crash at South Second Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd. Multiple people hurt in crash at South Second Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Multiple people hurt in crash at South Second Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd. Multiple people hurt in crash at South Second Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 5 people were injured in a mid-morning crash downtown including a pedestrian. 

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell say the crash happened about  9:20 a.m. at South Second Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. 

Two cars were going opposite directions on South 2nd Street, when one driver lost control and the cars collided. During the collision, a pedestrian was also hit.  Multiple ambulances responded to the scene and transported five people to the hospital.

There is no word on how serious the injuries were, but Mitchell says none appear to be life-threatening. 

LMPD is investigating the crash. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.