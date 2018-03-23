16-year-old girl shot at Maryland high school dies after being t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

16-year-old girl shot at Maryland high school dies after being taken off life support

Posted: Updated:
This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey, a teenager critically wounded by an armed student inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (Photo credit: CNN) This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey, a teenager critically wounded by an armed student inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (Photo credit: CNN)

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl shot earlier this week at her Maryland high school has died after being taken off life support.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier Thursday night, Willey's family said Jaelynn would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.

Jaelynn was shot in the head Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School by 17-year-old Austin Rollins. Police say the two had been in a relationship that recently ended.

A 14-year-old student, Desmond Barnes, was also injured.

Rollins was killed in the attack. It remains unclear whether he committed suicide or was shot by a school resource officer who responded to the attack.

The sheriff's office said Jaelynn was surrounded by her family when she died.

Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.