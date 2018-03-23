16-year-old girl shot at Maryland high school dies after being taken off life support

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.More >>
The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.More >>
University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.More >>
University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.More >>
A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.More >>
A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.More >>
Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.More >>
Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.More >>
According to the arrest report, Richie Farmer failed a field sobriety test and refused a blood test, when he was pulled over on I-75.More >>
According to the arrest report, Richie Farmer failed a field sobriety test and refused a blood test, when he was pulled over on I-75.More >>
Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.More >>
Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.More >>
With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.More >>
With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.More >>
An angry parent came face-to-face Thursday with a woman accused of giving her teenage son and his friends drugs, alcohol and sex.More >>
An angry parent came face-to-face Thursday with a woman accused of giving her teenage son and his friends drugs, alcohol and sex.More >>
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Pennsylvania says Punxsutawney Phil is wanted for deception.More >>
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Pennsylvania says Punxsutawney Phil is wanted for deception.More >>
Officials say that during one arrest, three separate neighbors stopped their cars to walk up to officers and thank them.More >>
Officials say that during one arrest, three separate neighbors stopped their cars to walk up to officers and thank them.More >>
Earlier Thursday night, Jaelynn Willey's family said she would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.More >>
Earlier Thursday night, Jaelynn Willey's family said she would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.More >>
When the officer found the puppy, it was shivering in a freezing car, covered in urine, and appeared to be near death -- but the story has a happy ending.More >>
When the officer found the puppy, it was shivering in a freezing car, covered in urine, and appeared to be near death -- but the story has a happy ending.More >>
She went from Miss Kentucky to convict.More >>
She went from Miss Kentucky to convict.More >>
Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.More >>
Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.More >>
Police say they were able to track the suspects via GPS technology on the stolen smart phones.More >>
Police say they were able to track the suspects via GPS technology on the stolen smart phones.More >>
Investigators say the victim identified the suspect as the person who shot him.More >>
Investigators say the victim identified the suspect as the person who shot him.More >>