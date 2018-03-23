16-year-old girl shot at Maryland high school dies after being taken off life support

An angry parent came face-to-face Thursday with a woman accused of giving her teenage son and his friends drugs, alcohol and sex.

An angry parent came face-to-face Thursday with a woman accused of giving her teenage son and his friends drugs, alcohol and sex.

Mother comes face-to-face with Oldham County woman accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol and sex

Mother comes face-to-face with Oldham County woman accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol and sex

With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.

With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.

CRAWFORD | Louisville wants an "elite coach" -- who are the elite coaches in the game today?

CRAWFORD | Louisville wants an "elite coach" -- who are the elite coaches in the game today?

Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.

Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.

Kentucky moved within one game of a trip to the NCAA Final Four by defeating Kansas State Thursday night.

Kentucky moved within one game of a trip to the NCAA Final Four by defeating Kansas State Thursday night.

BOZICH | Kansas State pothole knocks Kentucky off direct path to Final Four

BOZICH | Kansas State pothole knocks Kentucky off direct path to Final Four

According to the arrest report, Richie Farmer failed a field sobriety test and refused a blood test, when he was pulled over on I-75.

According to the arrest report, Richie Farmer failed a field sobriety test and refused a blood test, when he was pulled over on I-75.

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.

John Calipari explained Kentucky's loss to Kansas State to Lisa Byington of CBS after the game.

John Calipari explained Kentucky's loss to Kansas State to Lisa Byington of CBS after the game.

BOZICH | Opportunity lost: Kentucky, Calipari will never have easier Final Four path

BOZICH | Opportunity lost: Kentucky, Calipari will never have easier Final Four path

A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12.

Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12.

Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-old man's death in 2013

Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-old man's death in 2013

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey, a teenager critically wounded by an armed student inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (Photo credit: CNN)

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) -- A 16-year-old girl shot earlier this week at her Maryland high school has died after being taken off life support.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier Thursday night, Willey's family said Jaelynn would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.

Jaelynn was shot in the head Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School by 17-year-old Austin Rollins. Police say the two had been in a relationship that recently ended.

A 14-year-old student, Desmond Barnes, was also injured.

Rollins was killed in the attack. It remains unclear whether he committed suicide or was shot by a school resource officer who responded to the attack.

The sheriff's office said Jaelynn was surrounded by her family when she died.

Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.