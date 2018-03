Nine-month old Blu is snuggling with her pet kitten Pearl

Awww, a litter of puppies will always put a smile on your face.

This is a face that anyone can love! #NationalPuppyDay

10-week-old Izzy is ready for a nap on National Puppy Day

Rusty, Sara and Misty are celebrating National Puppy Day and Easter!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can't beat the wet kisses and wagging tail of a puppy. And March 23 is the day to celebrate National Puppy Day.

National Puppy Day is the brainchild of Colleen Paige, a lifestyle expert who also created National Dog Day and National Cat Day.

The goal, says the National Puppy Day website, is "to help save orphaned puppies across the globe and educate the public about the horrors of puppy mills."

