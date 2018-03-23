WANTED: Police say Punxsutawney Phil is wanted for deception - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WANTED: Police say Punxsutawney Phil is wanted for deception

Posted: Updated:

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Punxsutawney Phil is a wanted groundhog.

A Pennsylvania sheriff's officer has put up a wanted poster for Phil.

The handlers of the groundhog last month said the furry rodent called for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that expired last week, yet a spring storm brought more snow to the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cpl. Scott Martin tells WBRE-TV he created the poster and placed it on the "wanted wall" because he is sick of snow in the spring.

The poster claims Phil is wanted for deception. Phil is described as having "brown and grey hair, brown eyes, sharp teeth."

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times.

Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.