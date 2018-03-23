Community gathers at Cave Hill Cemetery to remember Officer Peter Grignon 13 years after his death

With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.

This morning, Cave Hill Cemetery was the gathering place as members of the community gathered to honor his memory. Family, friends and fellow officers bundled up to honor a man who gave his life serving the Louisville community.

Rebecca Grignon-Reker, Grignon's widow (right), says this time of the year is especially hard because Peter was killed just three days before the couple's wedding anniversary.

Grignon was 27 years old when he was shot and killed on the job on March 23, 2005.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Peter Grignon died in the line of duty on March 23, 2005: 13 years ago.

Friday morning, Cave Hill Cemetery was the gathering place, as members of the community gathered to honor his memory. Family, friends and fellow officers bundled up to honor a man who gave his life serving the Louisville community.

Grignon was 27 years old when he was shot and killed on the job on March 23, 2005. He was responding to a hit-and-run accident in south Louisville, when police say a 17-year-old shot fatally shot him.

"We come here every March 23rd, not only to remember Peter and the sacrifice that he made, but we come here as stark reminder of the possible wages that are made by police officers, when they confront evil for the benefit of society," said LMPD Chaplain Bill Weedman.

Rebecca Grignon-Reker, Grignon's widow, says this time of the year is especially hard because Peter was killed just three days before the couple's wedding anniversary.

"You guys have been my strength, you've been people to draw me up short and point me in the right direction," she said. "And I would just encourage you today as we remember Peter. I know you guys stand ready to make the same sacrifice. I would encourage you to live your life, live everyday as if it is your last. Live every moment. Enjoy it."

Gone but not forgotten, Peter Grignon's name is etched in stone at the Police Officer's Memorial at Jefferson Square.

These were the final words from his widow at the memorial:

"Thanks for being willing to make the sacrifice for making the community what it is," she said. "You guys are amazing and you don't get told that enough and I'm so glad you are my family."

