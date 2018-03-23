Students leave Louisville to take part in Saturday's 'March for Our Lives' in Washington

With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.

CRAWFORD | Louisville wants an "elite coach" -- who are the elite coaches in the game today?

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

CRAWFORD | Six things Louisville needs from its next men's basketball coach

Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.

Kentucky moved within one game of a trip to the NCAA Final Four by defeating Kansas State Thursday night.

According to the arrest report, Richie Farmer failed a field sobriety test and refused a blood test, when he was pulled over on I-75.

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.

John Calipari explained Kentucky's loss to Kansas State to Lisa Byington of CBS after the game.

BOZICH | Opportunity lost: Kentucky, Calipari will never have easier Final Four path

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12.

Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-old man's death in 2013

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

High school students from Louisville leave early in the morning for the "March for Our Lives" event in Washinton, D.C.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville students are joining others across the nation to raise awareness about gun control and violence in schools.

The "March for our Lives" event will be held Saturday in Washington D.C. More than 20 students left early Friday morning from Louisville's Christ Church Cathedral to travel to D.C.

The Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky sponsored the local group of students like Atherton High School senior Josh Ferguson.

"It's got to a point there are days where I'm wondering if it's really safe to go to school. That's not something I or anyone around the country should feel," Ferguson said.

Louisville Collegiate School senior Caroline Doile is among the teens making the trip to the nation's capitol to speak out against gun violence.

"I think it's important to me because kids need the opportunity to have a voice -- especially with things going on right now: how much these shootings are affecting the everyday lives of kids -- and I want to be part of the change for that," Doile explained.

The students will attend a vigil at the Washington National Cathedral and join hundreds of other Episcopal youth at Saturday's march.

