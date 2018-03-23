Students leave Louisville to take part in Saturday's 'March for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Students leave Louisville to take part in Saturday's 'March for Our Lives' in Washington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville students are joining others across the nation to raise awareness about gun control and violence in schools.

The "March for our Lives" event will be held Saturday in Washington D.C. More than 20 students left early Friday morning from Louisville's Christ Church Cathedral to travel to D.C.

The Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky sponsored the local group of students like Atherton High School senior Josh Ferguson. 

"It's got to a point there are days where I'm wondering if it's really safe to go to school. That's not something I or anyone around the country should feel," Ferguson said. 

Louisville Collegiate School senior Caroline Doile is among the teens making the trip to the nation's capitol to speak out against gun violence. 

"I think it's important to me because kids need the opportunity to have a voice -- especially with things going on right now: how much these shootings are affecting the everyday lives of kids -- and I want to be part of the change for that," Doile explained. 

The students will attend a vigil at the Washington National Cathedral and join hundreds of other Episcopal youth at Saturday's march.

