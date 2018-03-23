Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames

Posted: Updated:
The T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Colorado smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday. The T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Colorado smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday.
The T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Colorado smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday. The T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Colorado smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday.
The T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Colorado smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday. The T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Colorado smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday.

CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) -- The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in southern Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames.

Zach Reynolds says the T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday morning. Visitors watched as the inferno spread through the dinosaur, which appeared at times to be breathing flames.

Reynolds joked, "We knew he had a temper, but today he blew his top."

The 24-foot-tall (7-meter-tall) T-Rex, which moved and made sounds, was one of 16 dinosaurs that line the park's Wild Walk exhibit. Reynolds says it was a total loss but at least "it made for some spectacular imagery along the way."

He hopes to have a replacement T-Rex installed by the summer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.