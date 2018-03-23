BOZICH | Louisville basketball cannot afford error with Home Run Hire

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.More >>
Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.
Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.
They Said It from the South Regional in Atlanta: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's journey from the Derby Classic to Mr. Indispensable; John Calipari on Jarrod Vanderbilt's availability and more.
Can a team of 3-star recruits beat a team built on mostly 5-star recruits in the NCAA Tournament? Kentucky has a king-sized talent advantage on Kansas State in their Sweet 16 matchup.
Louisville thundered to 34 points in the first quarter while defeating Marquette in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday. The Cards advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in Lexington.
Louisville has advantages in size and the homecourt. Marquette can play without the pressure of expectations. Five storylines for the U of L-Marquette game Sunday.
Ahead by only 10 at halftime, Louisville attacked the rim in the third quarter and the Cards rolled into the second round of the NCAA Tournament by defeating Boise State.
Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.
University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.
Louisville had ample opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Cards gave their bid away by losing winnable games to Seton Hall, Clemson, Miami and Virginia.
Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?
Louisville coach David Padgett credited his players with helping him deal with the loss of his uncle, Jimmy, and brother-in-law, Scott Crawford, over the last month.
In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.
Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville's challenge moving forward.
The appeals committee for the NCAA Committee of Infractions upheld the penalties against the University of Louisville basketball program but the "Why" behind the scandal remains unanswered.
