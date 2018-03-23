Valley High School student charged after allegedly bringing load - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Valley High School student charged after allegedly bringing loaded gun to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student at Valley High School has been criminally charged, after school officials say he came to school with a loaded handgun.

"This afternoon, a student informed administrators that another student may be in possession of a weapon," read a statement from Assistant Principal Jeffrey Gossett. "Members of our leadership team approached the student, conducted a search and found a loaded handgun. The weapon was immediately confiscated, and the student is being charged in connection with the incident and disciplined according to our policies and procedures. He will also not be returning to Valley."

The identity of the student was not released.

The statement was part of a letter that went home to parents of Valley High School students on Friday. The full text of the letter is below:


Dear Valley Families:                                                                                                                                                      

I wanted to be sure to let you know about an incident involving one of our students. We value communication and want to make certain that you are fully aware of events that take place at our school.

This afternoon, a student informed administrators that another student may be in possession of a weapon. Members of our leadership team approached the student, conducted a search and found a loaded handgun. The weapon was immediately confiscated, and the student is being charged in connection with the incident and disciplined according to our policies and procedures. He will also not be returning to Valley.

We appreciate and commend the student who provided information to staff about this situation. It is critical that all of our students understand the importance of conveying rumors or tips to school staff members or family members rather than to other students.

We also ask for your support in the following ways: 

  • Talk frequently with your child about what they hear or see on the news, at school or in the neighborhood.
  • Encourage your child to report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult at school or to you.
  • Discuss with them the seriousness of playing a prank, teasing, or spreading rumors.

The safety, health and welfare of your child are my top priority. If you have any further questions about this incident, please do not hesitate to call.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey Gossett, Assistant Principal
Valley High School

