Lawsuit filed against Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union

Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.

Kentucky moved within one game of a trip to the NCAA Final Four by defeating Kansas State Thursday night.

According to the arrest report, Richie Farmer failed a field sobriety test and refused a blood test, when he was pulled over on I-75.

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

CRAWFORD | Six things Louisville needs from its next men's basketball coach

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.

John Calipari explained Kentucky's loss to Kansas State to Lisa Byington of CBS after the game.

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12.

Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-old man's death in 2013

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit has been filed against the Louisville Metro Police Departments Credit Union five months after it was placed under federal oversight.

Last year, the FBI began investigating the credit union's operations after a theft at the downtown location. Attorneys now say there could be more victims.

"We're alleging the vice president of the credit union set up fictitious loans in member names," Attorney Andrea Hunt said.

That vice president is Josephine Crowe, whom Hunt said diverted direct deposits and wire transfers that were meant to pay off legitimate loans.

The lawsuit says LMPD Officer Greg Campos and his wife Heather discovered fake loans in their names, unauthorized credit card charges and inaccurate credit reports.

"They've had loans for cars and that kind of thing," Hunt said. "That's what troubling. They do have some legitimate loans with the credit union. There should be some that show they are paid off. There should be some that they are paying on right now. But at this point, the credit union will not give them any information."

The FBI but hasn't released any more details about last year's alleged theft. The National Credit Union Administration placed the credit union in what's called "conservatorship" in order to resolve issues.

But in the meantime, members say they haven't been told anything.

"(Camps) went to the credit union and said, 'I've got concerns. This really doesn't make sense,'" Hunt said. "And he spoke to this vice president ,and she told him, 'Everything will be fine. We'll get you caught up. You just need to increase your monthly transfers.'"

Hunt said Campus ended up increasing his payments about $150 a month. The credit union has more than 35,00 members serving law enforcement, their immediate family and a few businesses.

Crowe did not respond a request for comment.

