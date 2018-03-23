Newburg VA Clinic adds specialized facilities for women and geri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Newburg VA Clinic adds specialized facilities for women and geriatric veterans

LOUISVILLE,Ky. (WDRB) -- A new clinic will deliver more health care options to veterans, and it's right in their own neighborhood.

The Newburg VA Clinic on Newburg Road had a ribbon-cutting Friday to unveil two new clinics -- one for women and another for Geriatric and Extended Care.

The expansion includes new exam rooms and specialized services. Mammograms, ultrasounds and bone density tests will be offered, along with nutrition and weight loss classes for women.

There will also be a "memory" clinic will help treat dementia and other needs for seniors.

Lee Handel from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says the clinics should be much more convenient for vets. 

"They provide lots of different care that they can't necessarily get. It's also localized here in the community, so they don't have to worry about driving to Zorn Avenue for that care. It's right there in their own neighborhood," said Handel.

The project also includes a renovation of the clinic's primary care space.

