Tree of Life Family Birth Center to open later this year in Jeffersonville

Kentucky had a direct path to the NCAA Final Four but John Calipari's team was upset by Kansas State Thursday night.

Kentucky moved within one game of a trip to the NCAA Final Four by defeating Kansas State Thursday night.

According to the arrest report, Richie Farmer failed a field sobriety test and refused a blood test, when he was pulled over on I-75.

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

CRAWFORD | Six things Louisville needs from its next men's basketball coach

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.

John Calipari explained Kentucky's loss to Kansas State to Lisa Byington of CBS after the game.

BOZICH | Opportunity lost: Kentucky, Calipari will never have easier Final Four path

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12.

Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-old man's death in 2013

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

Katie Green is like most mothers: She’s busy with two young children.

In just a few months, she’s expecting her third child, but this delivery won’t be like most.

She'll have a midwife deliver a more natural birth.

”How your body is intended to do things,” Green said.

Green will have help from Beth Bary Quinkert, who delivers babies at Clark Memorial Hospital but will soon move her practice across the street to Tree of Life Family Birth Center. A $900,000 investment will transform a building across the street from Clark Memorial into an independent birth center.

Quinkert said she’ll keep her relationship with Clark Memorial in case of emergency.

“We have a really good success rate at the hospital, but I think we can expand on that at the birth center,” Quinkert said. “If I’m at the birth center and I call [a physician] and say I need a C-section, we're heading to the hospital. They'll meet me at the hospital. We'll do the C-section together."

Tree of Life is for women who don't want an epidural or a C-section.

“We will also have regular beds," Quinkert said. "We won't have hospital beds, so it will look more like a home environment."

There will be birthing tubs, and Quinkert said most patients and babies can go home within just six hours of birth.

“The hospital makes you stay for 48 hours most of the time,” she said.

Quinkert added that it will cost half of what a hospital charges.

“The high deductible plans, sometimes they pay more for their deductible than they'd have to pay at the birth center as a complete cost,” Quinkert said.

The birth center is scheduled to open at the end of July or the beginning of August. There’s a chance Green could be one of the first mothers to deliver at Tree of Life.

