Job fair to be held Saturday for city of Louisville's 8th SummerWorks program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teenagers looking to make a little extra cash this summer could be in luck.

The city of Louisville will host its SummerWorks job fair Saturday. The expo will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Louisville Central Community Center on West Chestnut Street.

More than 40 local employers will be on hand to meet with young people between 16 and 21 years old.

Some of the employers that will be there include Fourth Street Live!, Jefferson Memorial Forest and the Omni Louisville Hotel.

To sign up, click here.

