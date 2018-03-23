City of Louisville plans dozens of free and low-cost Spring Brea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City of Louisville plans dozens of free and low-cost Spring Break activities for kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville will have plenty to keep kids busy during their week off from school.

Louisville Parks and Recreation, the Louisville Free Public Library and the Kentucky Science Center will have dozens of free and low-cost activities. Among the are. camps run through the Parks and Rec Centers, including a free basketball clinic by former University of Louisville basketball player Robbie Valentine.

As for those who choose to just hang out with friends, there are plenty of other options.

"I know LMPD is planning on monitoring our outdoor areas where kids gather to have fun and mingle during Spring Break," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Enjoy the break kids, but remember, be responsible and make good decisions and be compassionate and nice to each other, just like you do when you're in school.

"Just imagine your mom is watching you, OK?"\

For a complete list of the activities available between April 2-6, click here.

