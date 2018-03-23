City of Louisville plans dozens of free and low-cost Spring Break activities for kids

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

CRAWFORD | Six things Louisville needs from its next men's basketball coach

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.

John Calipari explained Kentucky's loss to Kansas State to Lisa Byington of CBS after the game.

BOZICH | Opportunity lost: Kentucky, Calipari will never have easier Final Four path

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12.

Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-old man's death in 2013

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville will have plenty to keep kids busy during their week off from school.

Louisville Parks and Recreation, the Louisville Free Public Library and the Kentucky Science Center will have dozens of free and low-cost activities. Among the are. camps run through the Parks and Rec Centers, including a free basketball clinic by former University of Louisville basketball player Robbie Valentine.

As for those who choose to just hang out with friends, there are plenty of other options.

"I know LMPD is planning on monitoring our outdoor areas where kids gather to have fun and mingle during Spring Break," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Enjoy the break kids, but remember, be responsible and make good decisions and be compassionate and nice to each other, just like you do when you're in school.

"Just imagine your mom is watching you, OK?"\

For a complete list of the activities available between April 2-6, click here.

