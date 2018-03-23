Spanish tutoring becoming a big part of learning process for LMPD recruits

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

CRAWFORD | Six things Louisville needs from its next men's basketball coach

CRAWFORD | Six things Louisville needs from its next men's basketball coach

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.

John Calipari explained Kentucky's loss to Kansas State to Lisa Byington of CBS after the game.

John Calipari explained Kentucky's loss to Kansas State to Lisa Byington of CBS after the game.

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12.

Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12.

Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-old man's death in 2013

Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-old man's death in 2013

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- According to The New American Economy, Latinos make up 5 percent of Jefferson County's total population. The fastest growing minority group in Louisville, there were more than 36,000 Latinos in 2016, up from about 28,000 in 2010.

Because of that increase, new LMPD recruits are coming equipped with a new tool.

"We come across a lot of Spanish speakers on traffic stops on 911 calls, and we need to do a better job in communicating with them," said Rachel Arroyo-Phillips, a recruiter with LMPD.

So in addition to weapons and tactical training, new recruits also get hours of Spanish tutoring. About a dozen volunteers, all native speakers, held a three-day course this week teaching 47 recruits some of the basics.

They learn basic numbers, letters and phrases of language, Spanish culture, followed by investigative writing, which involves taking reporters and gathering information.

One of the recruits, Kirsten Black, said she knew very little Spanish before this week. But now, she said the class has made her better prepared.

"I wouldn't know anything if I had gone out without this little bit of training," she said. "I would be completely lost when it comes to certain things."

Afterward, recruits put all that training to the test and hit the streets.

"It's going to help you a lot on the streets," said Briauna Dean, an LMPD recruit. "You know basic steps on how to communicate, figure out descriptions of a suspect, descriptions of the victim.

"We went to find someone who was a native Spanish speaker, and we had to figure out how long they've been here ... why they came here and all the sorts. So it kind of helped us build a rapport with the community already."

LMPD holds three Spanish classes a year and has been doing so since 2004.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.