Positivity stems from tragedy with $25,000 donation to Joyce Skees Memorial Fund

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

CRAWFORD | Six things Louisville needs from its next men's basketball coach

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.

John Calipari explained Kentucky's loss to Kansas State to Lisa Byington of CBS after the game.

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12.

Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-old man's death in 2013

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joyce Skees was killed over 20 years ago in a bank parking lot, but her name lives on.

Skees as shot and killed outside the bank she worked at in Shively in 1996. Her killer has never been found. In life, she was one of the very first Safe Place volunteers who helped bring children in crisis to the Safe Place shelter.

So in honor of her legacy, YMCA Safe Place services recently received an anonymous $25,000 donation to the Joyce Skees Memorial Fund.

“With this resurgence with the Y, it's something that you can point to that's very positive, and we can begin to talk about Joyce in a positive light,” said Mark Clore, Skees’ brother. “For her to know that some good is being done and the actual mission is being carried on, I think she would be very excited about that,” Clore said.

While the fund helps send at-risk youth to camp and learn leadership skills, it also honors a volunteer who goes above and beyond.

“Even though this tragic thing happened, there's been a lot of good that's been transpired as a result of this fund,” said Dennis Enix, Director of Development and Grants at the YMCA of Greater Louisville.

The award will be handed out to it’s 20th recipient April 19 at the Henry Clay. But instead of being just a name on an award, Clore also wants the community to remember who Joyce was as a person.

“She was happy, fun loving, always reaching out to the children,” he said.

That way, her name and her spirit can continue on.

To make a donation to the Joyce Skees Memorial Fund click here and designate the donation in memory of Joyce Skees. To stay up to date with the Joyce Skees Memorial click here.

