New Albany city councilman says iPhone mistake sparked controversy over merging 911 call centers

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany City Council member said trying to help someone in need using Siri has led to a huge misunderstanding.

Councilman Dr. Al Knable said earlier this month he called 911 when he saw a young man pounding on the widows of a downtown New Albany building yelling fire.

At the time of the incident in February, he said he was told by dispatchers to call a different number. The incident sparked a tense debate over merging the county and city's 911 call centers to improve response time.

On Friday, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey held a news conference saying an investigation revealed Knable's call to 911 never happened. While Knable said that's true, he said he wishes Bailey would have explained what did happen.

"In that adrenaline moment, I pushed the button and said 'Siri, 911' or 'NAPD 911' or something to that effect," Knable said. "I was transferred to that number which shows on my record, so what the chief said is technically correct. It was not a call to 911. It was to local law enforcement. I wish they would have given both sides of that story."

Knable said he's since reprogrammed his iPhone. He added that he still thinks merging the 911 call centers is an idea that needs to be discussed further between council members and law enforcement.

