New Albany city councilman says iPhone mistake sparked controver - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany city councilman says iPhone mistake sparked controversy over merging 911 call centers

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany City Council member said trying to help someone in need using Siri has led to a huge misunderstanding.

Councilman Dr. Al Knable said earlier this month he called 911 when he saw a young man pounding on the widows of a downtown New Albany building yelling fire. 

At the time of the incident in February, he said he was told by dispatchers to call a different number. The incident sparked a tense debate over merging the county and city's 911 call centers to improve response time. 

On Friday, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey held a news conference saying an investigation revealed Knable's call to 911 never happened. While Knable said that's true, he said he wishes Bailey would have explained what did happen. 

"In that adrenaline moment, I pushed the button and said 'Siri, 911' or 'NAPD 911' or something to that effect," Knable said. "I was transferred to that number which shows on my record, so what the chief said is technically correct. It was not a call to 911. It was to local law enforcement. I wish they would have given both sides of that story."

Knable said he's since reprogrammed his iPhone. He added that he still thinks merging the 911 call centers is an idea that needs to be discussed further between council members and law enforcement. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.