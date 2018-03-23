CRAWFORD | Late night "nite, nite:" Durr, Louisville down Stanfo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CRAWFORD | Late night "nite, nite:" Durr, Louisville down Stanford to reach Elite Eight

Posted: Updated:
Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford) Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – The game was later than University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz hoped for. He might’ve forgotten that his leading scorer’s favorite on-court saying is, “Nite, nite.”

Asia Durr got into one of those dream zones against No. 4 seed Stanford Friday night, and the sailed past Stanford, 86-59 before a crowd of 5,715 in Rupp Arena in the NCAA Lexington Regional Sweet 16. The Cardinals advance to an Elite Eight game against Oregon State Sunday at noon for a berth in the Final Four.

Durr finished with 24 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Stanford had no answer for her.

Both teams opened hot through a blistering first quarter that saw Louisville shoot 65 percent and Stanford 73. In the second, Louisville’s defense began to stabilize midway through the period and the Cardinals led 42-31 at the break.

The second half was all Louisville. The Cardinals held Stanford scoreless for more than four minutes in one stretch – a string of 11 straight misses – and extended their lead to 21 by the end of the period on a three-quarter court pass from Durr to Myisha Hines-Allen, which she converted to an acrobatic layup.

Louisville was too quick and athletic for Stanford, which has come to the Lexington Regional for two straight years and upset the No. 1 seed Notre Dame. Any thoughts of that were put to rest by a dominant Louisville third quarter.

The Cardinals got major performances from the expected sources. Hines-Allen finished with 17 points. Arica Carter finished with 13 points and Jazmine Jones had 10. Sam Fuehring had 9 points and 10 rebounds. The Cardinals shot 51.6 percent from the field, while holding Stanford to 43.9 -- including 34.4 percent shooting in the second half. The Cardinals outscored Stanford 18-0 in second-chance points and 22-6 in points off turnovers.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for the WDRB Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.