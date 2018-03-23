CRAWFORD | Late night "nite, nite:" Durr, Louisville down Stanford to reach Elite Eight

Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – The game was later than University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz hoped for. He might’ve forgotten that his leading scorer’s favorite on-court saying is, “Nite, nite.”

Asia Durr got into one of those dream zones against No. 4 seed Stanford Friday night, and the sailed past Stanford, 86-59 before a crowd of 5,715 in Rupp Arena in the NCAA Lexington Regional Sweet 16. The Cardinals advance to an Elite Eight game against Oregon State Sunday at noon for a berth in the Final Four.

Durr finished with 24 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Stanford had no answer for her.

Both teams opened hot through a blistering first quarter that saw Louisville shoot 65 percent and Stanford 73. In the second, Louisville’s defense began to stabilize midway through the period and the Cardinals led 42-31 at the break.

The second half was all Louisville. The Cardinals held Stanford scoreless for more than four minutes in one stretch – a string of 11 straight misses – and extended their lead to 21 by the end of the period on a three-quarter court pass from Durr to Myisha Hines-Allen, which she converted to an acrobatic layup.

Louisville was too quick and athletic for Stanford, which has come to the Lexington Regional for two straight years and upset the No. 1 seed Notre Dame. Any thoughts of that were put to rest by a dominant Louisville third quarter.

The Cardinals got major performances from the expected sources. Hines-Allen finished with 17 points. Arica Carter finished with 13 points and Jazmine Jones had 10. Sam Fuehring had 9 points and 10 rebounds. The Cardinals shot 51.6 percent from the field, while holding Stanford to 43.9 -- including 34.4 percent shooting in the second half. The Cardinals outscored Stanford 18-0 in second-chance points and 22-6 in points off turnovers.

