Several Louisville streets shut down for Rodes City 10K

Several Louisville streets shut down for Rodes City 10K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville streets will be shut down Saturday morning for the second leg of the Triple Crown of Running.

The Rodes City 10K is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. The race will begin and end at 1st Street and Broadway.

All of the money raised from the race will go towards Crusade for Children.

Here's a list of streets that will be affected by the race:

The following streets will be closed from 6:30 - 11 a.m. 

  • Broadway from Brook to Second Street

The following streets will be closed from 7 - 11 a.m.

  • Broadway from Fifth Street to Second Street (Fifth Street will remain open to Northbound traffic) 
  • Third Street will remain open to cross traffic until 6:30 a.m.

The following streets will be closed from 7:30 - 11 a.m.

  • Broadway from Brook Street to Baxter Avenue 
  • Baxter Avenue from Jefferson Street to Breckinridge Street 
  • Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Grinstead Drive 
  • Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Road to Lexington Road 
  • Lexington Road from Grinstead Drive to Liberty Street / East Chestnut Street
  • Liberty Street from Lexington Road to East Chestnut Street

NO PARKING AREAS from 4:30 - 11:30 a.m.

  • Broadway from Fifth Street to Baxter Avenue 
  • Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Grinstead Drive 
  • Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Road to Lexington Road 
  • East Chestnut from Liberty Street to Broadway

