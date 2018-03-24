Several Louisville streets shut down for Rodes City 10K

-
Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.More >>
If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.More >>
Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford) Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)
Asia Durr led Louisville to a convincing victory over Stanford, earning the top-seeded Cardinals a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight in the NCAA Lexington Regional.More >>
The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device. More >>
It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach. It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.
Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season. More >>
A letter went home to parents of students at Valley High School Friday afternoon.More >>
WDRB photo by Eric Crawford
The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.More >>
Multiple people hurt in crash at South Second Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd.
The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. at South Second Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville streets will be shut down Saturday morning for the second leg of the Triple Crown of Running.
The Rodes City 10K is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. The race will begin and end at 1st Street and Broadway.
All of the money raised from the race will go towards Crusade for Children.
Here's a list of streets that will be affected by the race:
The following streets will be closed from 6:30 - 11 a.m.
- Broadway from Brook to Second Street
The following streets will be closed from 7 - 11 a.m.
- Broadway from Fifth Street to Second Street (Fifth Street will remain open to Northbound traffic)
- Third Street will remain open to cross traffic until 6:30 a.m.
The following streets will be closed from 7:30 - 11 a.m.
- Broadway from Brook Street to Baxter Avenue
- Baxter Avenue from Jefferson Street to Breckinridge Street
- Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Grinstead Drive
- Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Road to Lexington Road
- Lexington Road from Grinstead Drive to Liberty Street / East Chestnut Street
- Liberty Street from Lexington Road to East Chestnut Street
NO PARKING AREAS from 4:30 - 11:30 a.m.
- Broadway from Fifth Street to Baxter Avenue
- Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Grinstead Drive
- Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Road to Lexington Road
- East Chestnut from Liberty Street to Broadway
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.