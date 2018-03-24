Police arrest suspect in west Louisville night club shooting that left 6 people hurt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a suspect in a west Louisville nightclub shooting that left six people hurt.

According to LMPD Sgt. John Bradley, 31-year-old Kenneth Mattingly Jr. was arrested Friday around 5 p.m.

The shooting happened at Cole's Place on West Kentucky Street in the Parkland neighborhood in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 17.

When officers arrived, they found four people who had been shot. The victims were all taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A short time after the shooting, police say two more victims who had also been shot showed up at the hospital. Officials said their injuries were also considered non-life threatening.

Video taken inside the night club and posted to Facebook appeared to show a fight unfold before shots were fired.

Mattingly is charged with six counts of first-degree assault.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

