FOX NEWS: Take blame for government shutdown? ‘F--- that,’ Trump reportedly told aides

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

CRAWFORD | Six things Louisville needs from its next men's basketball coach

A letter went home to parents of students at Valley High School Friday afternoon.

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

Video taken inside the night club and posted to Facebook appeared to show a fight unfold before shots were fired.

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

Asia Durr led Louisville to a convincing victory over Stanford, earning the top-seeded Cardinals a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight in the NCAA Lexington Regional.

Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

(FOX NEWS) -- President Donald Trump’s remarks after signing a massive $1.3 trillion, 2,232-page spending bill this week made clear he was not happy about doing it.

"It's not right and it's very bad for our country," he told a gathering of reporters.

But the alternative – which some White House aides reportedly said would have included shouldering much of the blame for another government shutdown – didn’t appeal to the president either.

“F--- that,” Trump reported said when faced with the option, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

In a similar outburst last week, Trump reportedly dispelled any notion of firing national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, describing such rumors as, “Total f---ing bulls---,” the Journal reported.

Nevertheless, McMaster was ousted Thursday and replaced with John Bolton.

The president's profane candor could signal what some observers say is Trump's increasing confidence on the job and growing trust in his instincts after 14 months in the Oval Office.

That could explain the recent personnel changes at the White House -- and reports that Trump may have an even more dramatic shake-up in mind.

The president has floated to outside advisers a plan to do away with the traditional West Wing power structure, including the formal chief of staff role, to create the more free-wheeling atmosphere he relished while running his business and later his presidential campaign at Trump Tower.

