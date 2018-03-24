Students hold March for Our Lives events in Washington and across US

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

CRAWFORD | Six things Louisville needs from its next men's basketball coach

A letter went home to parents of students at Valley High School Friday afternoon.

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

Video taken inside the night club and posted to Facebook appeared to show a fight unfold before shots were fired.

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

Asia Durr led Louisville to a convincing victory over Stanford, earning the top-seeded Cardinals a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight in the NCAA Lexington Regional.

Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

(CNN) -- Survivors of the deadly shooting rampage at a Parkland, Florida, high school are set to lead thousands Saturday in a March for Our Lives on Washington, delivering their impassioned pleas for stricter gun control law to the nation.

Building on the momentum of last week's National School Walkout, these members of a generation raised on gun violence have been rallying Americans around their cause while honoring the 17 students and faculty members killed on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The march starts at noon, with participants gathering on Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol.

Hundreds of sister marches also are planned across the country and around the world.

One will be in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where 20 years ago Saturday two boys, 11 and 13,ambushed fellow students and teachers in a yard after setting off a fire alarm at Westside Middle School, killing five people.

February's mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas, then the eighth school shooting of the year, moved the young survivors-turned-activists to push lawmakers to address gun violence in American schools with comprehensive gun control legislation, including bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

"They don't know what it's like to be 20 feet from an AR-15," Parkland survivor Alfonso Calderon, 16, told students at a Washington charter school this week, referring to US lawmakers.

Calderon and other Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors attended a #NeverAgain -- as their movement is known -- rally this week at Washington's Thurgood Marshall Academy, where two students were killed in separate neighborhood shootings during the last year.

"Every single day you wake up and it might be a thought in your head, 'I might die today,' " Calderon told the students.

"I only had to go through it once. You guys go through it every single day. This isn't a discussion anymore. This is action because that's what we need."

Some Parkland students also met congressional leaders this week at the US Capitol.

"No student should ever have to cover themselves with a deceased classmate to survive, but I was that student," shooting survivor Aalayah Eastmond said.

"And we can't only focus on school shootings though. Urban communities and low-income communities have always been hit with gun violence. I lost my uncle due to gun violence in Brooklyn 15 years ago, and nothing has changed. Columbine happened. Nothing changed. Sandy Hook happened. Nothing changed. Parkland happened. Nothing changed."

The movement, started in the aftermath of the massacre with media appearances by student survivors such as Cameron Kasky and Emma Gonzalez, has drawn celebrity support.

Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Common and Lin-Manuel Miranda are expected to attend the march in Washington, according to the event's website.

And celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg each donated $500,000 last month to the march's fund.

More than 800 other events are planned across the United States and in cities overseas Saturday, including London, Madrid, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul, according to the march website.

On April 20, activists are calling for another national school walkout on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

"In all honesty, they do not care if we do not get out and vote," Parkland student David Hogg said at Thurgood Marshall Academy, referring to politicians.

"If we do not stand up and make our voices heard as Americans, they will not take action."

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.