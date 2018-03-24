Miss Black Kentucky collecting gowns for prom dress drive

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

Video taken inside the night club and posted to Facebook appeared to show a fight unfold before shots were fired.

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

Asia Durr led Louisville to a convincing victory over Stanford, earning the top-seeded Cardinals a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight in the NCAA Lexington Regional.

Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's high school prom season, but not everyone can afford the dress of their dreams. One Louisville student is collecting gowns to make sure all girls have a magical night.

It wasn't long ago, Destinee Germany was picking out the perfect dress for prom night. "I know the feeling of just seeing yourself in the dress and thinking like this is it," said Germany.

A graduate of Male High School, a showstopping prom wasn't always guaranteed. "I grew up in a single parent household. My mom works at Ford so while she was working night shift at Ford to provide for my brother and I, I stayed with my grandmother," said Germany.

But her family made sure she had the night of her life, which she still remembers fondly. Now a junior at the University of Louisville, she's hoping to give that experience to other girls. "I can't wait to see the look on their faces when they try on these gowns," said Germany, who is the reigning Miss Black Kentucky USA, a title she takes very seriously. "Uplifting women of all shapes, sizes, colors, no matter what background you come from," she said.

As part of that platform, she's partnering with the University of Louisville's Women Center and U of L's Women Alumni Group for the Northwest Neighborhood Place's annual "Butterfly Effect Prom Drive."

"The Butterfly Effect -- it's actually based off the scientific theory that the flap of a butterfly's wing can cause a tornado, so in essence in my pageant platform is one small act of kindness that you do for someone else can impact their lives forever," Germany said.

Her one small act of kindness is to give back to the community that shaped her into the person she is today.

"I grew up in west end Louisville, so just being able to be that role model for other young women who are trickling down the same path that I went through," said Germany.

Sparkles and tulle are piling up at the Northwest Neighborhood Place at the Academy @ Shawnee. So far they've collected nearly 150 dresses, but hope to collect even more, plus accessories and gift cards for things like tux rentals, hair styling and limo services. The makings of a perfect prom night for those students who don't think it's a possibility.

"Your prom dress is something that you hold near and dear to your heart so just to know that some people are so willing to give up a special piece of their life in order to help someone else is really really great," she said.

Any student who needs a dress can stop by the Northwest Neighborhood Place to pick out a dress.

Anyone wanting to donate a prom dress can visit Germany's website for more information.

The prom dress giveaway will happen Tuesday, March 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

