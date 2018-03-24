Thousands brave rain for Rodes City 10K - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thousands brave rain for Rodes City 10K

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 4,000 people registered for this year's Rodes City Run 10K.

The race is the second leg in the Triple Crown of Running series. The first race in the series was the Anthem 5K, and the series ends with the Papa John's 10 Miler.

Rain came down steadily through the morning, but that did not stop runners from competing.

The first person to cross the finish line was Michael Eaton with a time just over 29 minutes. Eaton placed second in the Anthem 5K.

The first female to cross the finish line was Sarah Pease at 34:46. Pease was also the first female to cross the finish line in the Anthem 5K.

The Rodes City Run 10K is an environmentally friendly race with biodegradable cups at all of the water stations.

All of the money raised from the races goes to Crusade for Children.

The next and final leg of the Triple Crown is the Papa John's 10 Miler on April 7.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

