Thousands brave rain for Rodes City 10K

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

CRAWFORD | Six things Louisville needs from its next men's basketball coach

A letter went home to parents of students at Valley High School Friday afternoon.

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

Video taken inside the night club and posted to Facebook appeared to show a fight unfold before shots were fired.

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

Asia Durr led Louisville to a convincing victory over Stanford, earning the top-seeded Cardinals a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight in the NCAA Lexington Regional.

Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 4,000 people registered for this year's Rodes City Run 10K.

The race is the second leg in the Triple Crown of Running series. The first race in the series was the Anthem 5K, and the series ends with the Papa John's 10 Miler.

Rain came down steadily through the morning, but that did not stop runners from competing.

The first person to cross the finish line was Michael Eaton with a time just over 29 minutes. Eaton placed second in the Anthem 5K.

The first female to cross the finish line was Sarah Pease at 34:46. Pease was also the first female to cross the finish line in the Anthem 5K.

The Rodes City Run 10K is an environmentally friendly race with biodegradable cups at all of the water stations.

All of the money raised from the races goes to Crusade for Children.

The next and final leg of the Triple Crown is the Papa John's 10 Miler on April 7.

