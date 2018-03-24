Holcomb signs bill establishing Indiana's official insect - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Holcomb signs bill establishing Indiana's official insect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Say's Firefly will soon be Indiana's official state insect after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new law that elementary school students have championed for years.

Friday's bill signing took place at Cumberland Elementary School in West Lafayette. Students there successfully persuaded the Republican governor to include the legislation in his agenda for the year.

Holcomb praised the young students for their perseverance and civic engagement. The measure takes effect in July.

The insect was named by Indiana native and entomologist Thomas Say in 1826. The students argued that it best represents Indiana for its agricultural benefits and place in American history.

The governor's office says Indiana is no longer on a list of the only three states without an official insect.

