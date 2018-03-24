CRAWFORD | Falling down, getting up, Fuehring keeps rising for Elite Eight-bound Louisville

Louisville junior Sam Fuehring falls a lot on the basketball court, but it's her ability to get back up that is the story.More >>
Asia Durr led Louisville to a convincing victory over Stanford, earning the top-seeded Cardinals a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight in the NCAA Lexington Regional.
The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.
Louisville coach Jeff Walz faces a Hall of Fame counterpart in Stanford's Tara Vanderveer when the teams meet tonight at 9 p.m. in NCAA Lexington Regional.
While more pressure comes with a No. 1 seed, the University of Louisville women's basketball team doesn't act like it is feeling it on the eve of an NCAA Sweet 16 matchup with Stanford Friday night in the Lexington Regional.
With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.
University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra's comments after Wednesday's announcement that David Padgett would not be retained as basketball coach.
A transcript of David Padgett's news conference after the announcement that he would not be retained as Louisville coach.
