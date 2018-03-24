17-year-old dies after crash in Jennings County, Indiana

A letter went home to parents of students at Valley High School Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old girl is dead after a two-car crash in Jennings County, Indiana, on Saturday.

Indiana State Police said in a news release the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on US 50 near County Road 450 West in North Vernon.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed Morgan Gibson, 17, was driving a westbound on US 50 near County Road 450 West in a Honda Accord when she crossed the center line and into the path of Destiny Gerringer, 24, who was driving eastbound in a Chevrolet Malibu.

Gerringer's vehicle hit the passenger side of Gibson's before both came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of US 50, according to police.

Gibson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Gerringer was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis with what police say are serious injuries.

Icy road conditions are believed to be a factor in what caused the crash, police said, as frozen rain was falling at the time.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing by ISP.

