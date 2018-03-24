Man critically injured after vehicle falls from Indiana overpass

A letter went home to parents of students at Valley High School Friday afternoon.

A letter went home to parents of students at Valley High School Friday afternoon.

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

Charles Washington, who faced the death penalty for a 2013 murder charge, was found not guilty Thursday.

Charles Washington, who faced the death penalty for a 2013 murder charge, was found not guilty Thursday.

Asia Durr led Louisville to a convincing victory over Stanford, earning the top-seeded Cardinals a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight in the NCAA Lexington Regional.

Asia Durr led Louisville to a convincing victory over Stanford, earning the top-seeded Cardinals a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight in the NCAA Lexington Regional.

Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

Video taken inside the night club and posted to Facebook appeared to show a fight unfold before shots were fired.

Video taken inside the night club and posted to Facebook appeared to show a fight unfold before shots were fired.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

Preliminary investigation revealed Richard Coulter, 37, from Austin, Indiana, was driving westbound on the overpass on County Road 600 South above I-65 when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy road, according to police. (Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was critically injured Saturday when his vehicle fell from an overpass and onto a highway.

Indiana State Police said the accident happened around noon in Jackson County. Police responded to reports that a vehicle had fallen off of an overpass and onto I-65.

Preliminary investigation revealed Richard Coulter, 37, from Austin, Indiana, was driving westbound on the overpass on County Road 600 South above I-65 when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy road, according to police.

Police said Coulter's vehicle broke through the metal guardrail on the south side of the road, fell into the northbound lanes of I-65, and hit another vehicle that was traveling northbound on I-65 by Charles Jahnke, 56, of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Coulter's vehicle came to a stop on it's driver's side in the middle of the northbound lane, trapping Coulter inside. Jahnke's vehicle came to a stop in the shoulder, police said.

Emergency crews extricated Coulter, who was transported to an Indianapolis hospital with critical injuries. Police said Jahnke was not injured in the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for two hours investigation, and a bridge inspector responded to look at the overpass before the road was reopened.

The icy condition of County Road 600 South is believed to be a factor in the crash. Police do not believe drugs and alcohol were involved.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.