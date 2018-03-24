Man critically injured after vehicle falls from Indiana overpass - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man critically injured after vehicle falls from Indiana overpass

Posted: Updated:
Preliminary investigation revealed Richard Coulter, 37, from Austin, Indiana, was driving westbound on the overpass on County Road 600 South above I-65 when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy road, according to police. (Indiana State Police) Preliminary investigation revealed Richard Coulter, 37, from Austin, Indiana, was driving westbound on the overpass on County Road 600 South above I-65 when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy road, according to police. (Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was critically injured Saturday when his vehicle fell from an overpass and onto a highway. 

Indiana State Police said the accident happened around noon in Jackson County. Police responded to reports that a vehicle had fallen off of an overpass and onto I-65. 

Preliminary investigation revealed Richard Coulter, 37, from Austin, Indiana, was driving westbound on the overpass on County Road 600 South above I-65 when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy road, according to police. 

Police said Coulter's vehicle broke through the metal guardrail on the south side of the road, fell into the northbound lanes of I-65, and hit another vehicle that was traveling northbound on I-65 by Charles Jahnke, 56, of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Coulter's vehicle came to a stop on it's driver's side in the middle of the northbound lane, trapping Coulter inside. Jahnke's vehicle came to a stop in the shoulder, police said. 

Emergency crews extricated Coulter, who was transported to an Indianapolis hospital with critical injuries. Police said Jahnke was not injured in the crash. 

The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for two hours investigation, and a bridge inspector responded to look at the overpass before the road was reopened. 

The icy condition of County Road 600 South is believed to be a factor in the crash. Police do not believe drugs and alcohol were involved. 

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.