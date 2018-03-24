Students hold March for our Lives rally in downtown Louisville

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

Charles Washington, who faced the death penalty for a 2013 murder charge, was found not guilty Thursday.

Murder suspect facing death penalty found not guilty in 2013 homicide in PRP

Asia Durr led Louisville to a convincing victory over Stanford, earning the top-seeded Cardinals a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight in the NCAA Lexington Regional.

Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Late night "nite, nite:" Durr, Louisville down Stanford to reach Elite Eight

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

Employees of 2 more Louisville food service establishments diagnosed with hepatitis A

Video taken inside the night club and posted to Facebook appeared to show a fight unfold before shots were fired.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

Jeffboat workers told facility will soon close 'for good'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Hundreds of teens and adults spent a rainy Saturday marching to feel safe in school.

“Not one more, not one more!”

“Kids not guns, kids not guns!”

Those were some of the chants heard as a crowd of hundreds of people marched their way downtown from Waterfront Park to Metro Hall. The student-led March for our Lives rally voiced it's concerns with gun laws after recent school shootings.

“It feels empowering,” said 15-year-old Rayna from Jeffersontown High School.

“We need to take control. If someone else isn't going to help then we have to do it ourselves,” said Rayya, an 8th grader at Meredith Dunn.

“You shouldn't have to be worried about getting shot while you're trying to learn,” U of L student Jared Showalter said.

“We're gonna make changes and no one else is gonna have to die,” said U of L student Sarah Duvall.

As the crowd made its way down Main Street, supporters cheered from windows above in agreement with this message:

“Hey, hey NRA how many kids have died today?”

“No NRA member has committed a mass shooting. So for going straight to the NRA makes no sense,” said Bryan Svoboda, with the American Action Force 3 Percent.

As every issue is multi-faceted, some say taking guns away would be more dangerous and make more people defenseless.

“I definitely don't want to see anymore school children killed, but the way they're going about it, our group absolutely disagrees with,” Svoboda said.

He also said more people in schools should have guns.

“If you've got someone in there that’s armed,” Svoboda said. “You've got a chance for more kids to survive.”

While the solutions couldn't be more different, the message is the same -- no one should die from gun violence.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Representative John Yarmuth also showed their support at the March for Life Rally.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.