Students hold March for our Lives rally in downtown Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Students hold March for our Lives rally in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Hundreds of teens and adults spent a rainy Saturday marching to feel safe in school.

“Not one more, not one more!”

“Kids not guns, kids not guns!”

Those were some of the chants heard as a crowd of hundreds of people marched their way downtown from Waterfront Park to Metro Hall. The student-led March for our Lives rally voiced it's concerns with gun laws after recent school shootings.

“It feels empowering,” said 15-year-old Rayna from Jeffersontown High School.

“We need to take control. If someone else isn't going to help then we have to do it ourselves,” said Rayya, an 8th grader at Meredith Dunn.

“You shouldn't have to be worried about getting shot while you're trying to learn,” U of L student Jared Showalter said.

“We're gonna make changes and no one else is gonna have to die,” said U of L student Sarah Duvall.

As the crowd made its way down Main Street, supporters cheered from windows above in agreement with this message:

“Hey, hey NRA how many kids have died today?”

“No NRA member has committed a mass shooting. So for going straight to the NRA makes no sense,” said Bryan Svoboda, with the American Action Force 3 Percent.

As every issue is multi-faceted, some say taking guns away would be more dangerous and make more people defenseless.

“I definitely don't want to see anymore school children killed, but the way they're going about it, our group absolutely disagrees with,” Svoboda said.

He also said more people in schools should have guns.

“If you've got someone in there that’s armed,” Svoboda said. “You've got a chance for more kids to survive.”

While the solutions couldn't be more different, the message is the same -- no one should die from gun violence.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Representative John Yarmuth also showed their support at the March for Life Rally.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.