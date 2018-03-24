Indiana students join nationwide anti-gun violence marches

The Indiana protesters are among hundreds of thousands who rallied in the nation's capital and cities across America in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era.
Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.
Video taken inside the night club and posted to Facebook appeared to show a fight unfold before shots were fired.
If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.
The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.
Asia Durr is introduced in the starting lineups before Louisville's victory over Stanford Friday at Rupp Arena. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Asia Durr led Louisville to a convincing victory over Stanford, earning the top-seeded Cardinals a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight in the NCAA Lexington Regional.
Asia Durr led Louisville to a convincing victory over Stanford, earning the top-seeded Cardinals a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight in the NCAA Lexington Regional.
Charles Washington, who faced the death penalty for a 2013 murder charge, was found not guilty Thursday.
It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.
Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana high school students protested with signs saying "Protect Kids, Not Guns" as part of the national March for Our Lives event to press for gun control.
Saturday's marches come in the wake of a shooting that left 17 dead at a Florida high school last month. In Indianapolis, thousands of students and their supporters rallied at the Indiana Statehouse. One speaker, DeAndra Yates, talked about her son being paralyzed after he was struck with a stray bullet when he was 13.
Students at the statehouse held signs saying "Am I Next?" In Bloomington, protesters gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse.
The Indiana protesters are among hundreds of thousands who rallied in the nation's capital and cities across America in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era.
