Indiana students join nationwide anti-gun violence marches - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana students join nationwide anti-gun violence marches

Posted: Updated:
The Indiana protesters are among hundreds of thousands who rallied in the nation's capital and cities across America in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era. The Indiana protesters are among hundreds of thousands who rallied in the nation's capital and cities across America in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana high school students protested with signs saying "Protect Kids, Not Guns" as part of the national March for Our Lives event to press for gun control.

Saturday's marches come in the wake of a shooting that left 17 dead at a Florida high school last month. In Indianapolis, thousands of students and their supporters rallied at the Indiana Statehouse. One speaker, DeAndra Yates, talked about her son being paralyzed after he was struck with a stray bullet when he was 13.

Students at the statehouse held signs saying "Am I Next?" In Bloomington, protesters gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse.

The Indiana protesters are among hundreds of thousands who rallied in the nation's capital and cities across America in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.