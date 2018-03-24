LACETT | Louisville City game postponed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City was supposed to play its second game of the 2018 season Saturday. Mother Nature had other ideas.

Because of bad weather, the team was forced to postpone their game with North Carolina FC. No makeup has been announced but one is expected soon.

Louisville City will play next a week from Saturday against Tampa Bay.

