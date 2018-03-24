LACETT | Louisville City game postponed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Louisville City game postponed

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City was supposed to play its second game of the 2018 season Saturday. Mother Nature had other ideas.

Because of bad weather, the team was forced to postpone their game with North Carolina FC. No makeup has been announced but one is expected soon.

Louisville City will play next a week from Saturday against Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

