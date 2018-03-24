Feast BBQ to close New Albany location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The original location of a popular Kentuckiana barbecue restaurant will close after nearly six years of operation.

Feast BBQ's New Albany location, one of two in the Louisville area, will close their doors on Wednesday, March 28, owner Ryan Rogers said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Rogers said in the post they had been outgrowing the small space on Main Street since opening in July 2012 and had no space to expand.

"I am appreciative of the overwhelming support we have received over the past five and a half years from the community as well as from our employees past and present," Rogers wrote. "I look forward to putting the building in the hands of someone who will continue to steward the historic property for years to come."

Feast opened their second location in NuLu in 2014 in the old Cake Flour building on East Market. Rogers said work continues to open a new location on Taylorsville Road in downtown Jeffersontown, which they hope to open this summer.

Rogers and his restaurant group, HiCotton Hospitality, also own and operate Royals Hot Chicken, also in NuLu, and bar Vetti. All employees at the New Albany location have been offered jobs at their other restaurants, Rogers said.

As a way to say thank you to the community, Rogers said they will be offering $3 beers on Saturday, $2 beers on Tuesday, and $1 beers on Wednesday while supplies last.

You can read Rogers' full statement below:

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.